STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks dither on opening fund tap for MSMEs

However, others like the Hyderabad-based CSK Technologies could avail the emergency credit line  without furnishing fresh collateral.

Published: 12th June 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) claims about swift sanctioning of emergency bank credit to companies, for MSMEs, it continues to be a mixed bag. While some are lucky getting additional credit from their existing lenders, others seem to be facing difficulties as bank managers seem to be risk-averse.

“Public Sector banks are partial to lend to large groups even though their debt ratios are unhealthy and susceptible of becoming NPAs...where as, they deny the same right to original promoters and MSMEs,” Vijay Kalantri, President, All India Association of Industries told TNIE. Many small and medium firms are unable to get loans as bank managers insist on payment of existing loans. “Moratorium isn’t even discussed for some,” Kalantri explained.

However, others like the Hyderabad-based CSK Technologies could avail the emergency credit line  without furnishing fresh collateral. As per the scheme, borrowers are entitled to get 20 per cent of their availed loan amount at a fixed interest rate. To ease pressure on repayment, companies are allowed to pay only interest on the emergency credit for 12 months, while the rest should be paid in EMIs.

As on June 9, public sector banks sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,261 crore under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. Going by historic data, the amount sanctioned in just a few weeks is much higher. For instance, banks disbursed a mere Rs 30,168 crore in FY19.

However, of the sanctioned Rs 24,261 crore, only about half ie., Rs 12,201 crore has been disbursed till date,implying the slack in spending by companies.

“The disbursed amount is lower than the sanctioned amount because companies aren’t drawing the amount in full, probably because their businesses haven’t fully opened up,” according to an MSME borrower. Meanwhile, as access to formal credit slowly picks up pace, MSMEs are batting for a level-playing field.

“We are not treated on par with large companies and are deliberately labelled negatively for our credit requirements by public sector banks. This should change,” Kalantri said, adding the government should also reduce taxes, including GST to nine per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Finance NPA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp