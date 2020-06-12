Banks dither on opening fund tap for MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) claims about swift sanctioning of emergency bank credit to companies, for MSMEs, it continues to be a mixed bag. While some are lucky getting additional credit from their existing lenders, others seem to be facing difficulties as bank managers seem to be risk-averse.

“Public Sector banks are partial to lend to large groups even though their debt ratios are unhealthy and susceptible of becoming NPAs...where as, they deny the same right to original promoters and MSMEs,” Vijay Kalantri, President, All India Association of Industries told TNIE. Many small and medium firms are unable to get loans as bank managers insist on payment of existing loans. “Moratorium isn’t even discussed for some,” Kalantri explained.

However, others like the Hyderabad-based CSK Technologies could avail the emergency credit line without furnishing fresh collateral. As per the scheme, borrowers are entitled to get 20 per cent of their availed loan amount at a fixed interest rate. To ease pressure on repayment, companies are allowed to pay only interest on the emergency credit for 12 months, while the rest should be paid in EMIs.

As on June 9, public sector banks sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,261 crore under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. Going by historic data, the amount sanctioned in just a few weeks is much higher. For instance, banks disbursed a mere Rs 30,168 crore in FY19.

However, of the sanctioned Rs 24,261 crore, only about half ie., Rs 12,201 crore has been disbursed till date,implying the slack in spending by companies.

“The disbursed amount is lower than the sanctioned amount because companies aren’t drawing the amount in full, probably because their businesses haven’t fully opened up,” according to an MSME borrower. Meanwhile, as access to formal credit slowly picks up pace, MSMEs are batting for a level-playing field.

“We are not treated on par with large companies and are deliberately labelled negatively for our credit requirements by public sector banks. This should change,” Kalantri said, adding the government should also reduce taxes, including GST to nine per cent.