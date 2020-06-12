STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold gains Rs 153 to Rs 48,144 per 10 gram on positive global cues

The rupee settled 5 paise lower at 75.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as volatile domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday gained Rs 153 to Rs 48,144 per 10 gram in the national capital on positive global cues and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,991 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold for 24 carat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 153 on positive international gold prices and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices, however, declined Rs 665 to Rs 49,235 per kg from Rs 49,900 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,734 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 17.62 per ounce.

