Reserve Bank of India moots 10 years cap on promoters’ CEO term

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the governance in commercial banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to restrict promoters from holding the CEO position for more than 10 years. The tenure of a non-promoter CEO will be capped at 15 years, according to a discussion paper floated by the central bank.

"To build a robust culture of sound governance practice... and to adopt the principle of separating ownership from management, it is desirable to limit the tenure of the WTDs (whole-time directors) or CEOs. Therefore, it is felt that 10 years is an adequate time limit for a promoter / major shareholder of a bank as WTD or CEO of the bank to stabilise its operations and to transition the managerial leadership to a professional management."

"This will not only help in achieving the separation of ownership from management but also reinforce a culture of professional management,” the RBI noted in its paper on Governance in Commercial Banks in India.

If the paper converts into regulation, it will have a significant impact on promoter-led banks including Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank. The paper added that the board shall have a formal written ‘conflicts of interest’ policy and an objective compliance process to ensure its implementation. This could be seen in the light of the allegations made against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

“In the context where management plays the role of an agent of a board and the board in turn plays the role of an agent of shareholders, governance failures have brought to the fore,” it said, adding a risk governance framework needs to be put in place, including well-defined organisational responsibilities for risk management.