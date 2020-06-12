STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 75.84 against US dollar

The rupee opened weak at 76.10 at the interbank forex market, but recouped most of the losses and finally ended the day at 75.84 against the US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close.

Published: 12th June 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee settled 5 paise lower at 75.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as volatile domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite has waned and there is growing concern about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The rupee opened weak at 76.10 at the interbank forex market, but recouped most of the losses and finally ended the day at 75.84 against the US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday. During the four-hour trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.84 and a low of 76.10.

"The stock market was taking the reopening extremely well, but now there's a possibility of a second wave of infections. This has soured market sentiment. Also US Fed provided a weaker assessment of the US economy on Thursday," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that "the uncertainty over coronavirus won't completely fade away unless there's a vaccine. So until then the appreciation in rupee will be limited, and we expect it to remain volatile".

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 75.17 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.21 lakh. Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 106.68 points lower at 33,431.69 and broader NSE Nifty fell 51.70 points to 9,850.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 805.14 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 per cent to USD 38.25 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 96.54.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Dollar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp