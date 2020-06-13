Citing difficulties in data collection due to lockdown, govt holds back full IIP data for April, CPI for May

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing difficulties in collecting data and the suspension of business activities due to the lockdown, the Centre on Friday held back the release of routine data on the trend of the index of industrial production (IIP) for April and consumer price inflation (CPI) for May.

However, it did disclose that combined food inflation in the month of May stood at 9.69 per cent compared to 10.5 per cent a month ago.

“The price movement for the sub-group ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’ under ‘Food & Beverages’ group as well as the group ‘Clothing and Footwear’ was not compiled. Under ‘Miscellaneous’ group, only the index for ‘Health’ subgroup has been compiled for the month of May, 2020,” an official statement said.

Releasing quick estimates of IIP, spokespersons said it stood at 56.3 points in April, 2020 compared to 126 in the same month a year ago. However, officials said this was not comparable to the previous year. “It is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April, 2020 with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months. These quick estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP,” the Ministry of Statistics said in the statement.