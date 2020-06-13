Finance Ministry twitter handle followers cross 2 million

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Followers of the Finance Ministry twitter handle has crossed the 2 million mark.

The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014.

"We are very glad that 2 Million Tweeple are connected with us now. Thank you for staying connected with us. Stay Connected," the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 0.5 million or 530 thousand.