India's consumer food price inflation stands at 9.28 per cent in May

In March, the food inflation had eased to 8.76 per cent, compared with 10.81 per cent recorded in February 2020 and 0.30 per cent in the corresponding period of last year.

Published: 13th June 2020

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's consumer food price index year-on-year stood at 9.28 per cent in May 2020, the government announced on Friday.

However, the National Statistical Office did not share the full set of data on Consumer Price Index or retail inflation due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The CFPI's readings measure change in retail prices of food product.

"All India year-on-year inflation rates for Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of May 2020 for 'Rural, Urban and Combined' sector are 9.69 per cent, 8.36 per cent and 9.28 per cent, respectively," the NSO said.

In sequential comparative terms, the CFPI reading rose in May to 151.9 from 151.7 in April 2020.

"In view of the continued limited transactions of products in the market in the month of May, 2020 as well, it has been decided to release the Price Movement of Sub-groups or Groups of CPI, following the principles of adequacy...," the NSO said.
 

