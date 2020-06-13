STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Jio’s funds raise crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark with US-based TPG’s latest investment

TPG is the eighth investor in Jio joining global firms including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, and TPG since April 22, 2020.

Published: 13th June 2020

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Reliance Jio’s fundraising streak has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark with American private investment firm, Texas Pacific Group (TPG)’s latest investment of Rs 4,546 crore for a 0.93% stake in the digital platform. TPG is the eighth investor in Jio joining global firms including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, and TPG since April 22, 2020.

The investments in Jio were at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Thus Mukesh Ambani led Jio has raised a total capital of Rs 102,432.45 crore from the investors so far.

Founded in 1992, California headquartered TPG has $79 billion as assets under management and hundreds of portfolio companies. It has also invested in more than 140 startups with Airbnb, Spotify, Uber among the prominent ones.  In India, TPG’s portfolio companies include interior décor service provider, Livspace, online beauty, and fashion marketplace, Nyka and ticket booking platform, Book My Show.

“We are excited to partner Reliance to invest in Jio. As an investor in growth, change, and innovation for over 25 years – and with a longstanding presence in India -- we are excited to play an early role in Jio's journey as they continue to transform and advance India's digital economy. Jio is a disruptive industry leader that is empowering small businesses and consumers across India by providing them with critical, high-quality digital services. The company is bringing unmatched potential and execution capabilities to the market, setting the tone for all technology companies to come,” Jim Coulter, Co-CEO TPG, said.

Reliance Jio’s successful fundraising from global investors at a time when the economy is in a bad shape globally has also highlighted the impact of India’s growing internet economy on overseas markets. Global investors are making a beeline before Ambani’s Jio for market access through its 388 million subscribers.
“Today, I am happy to welcome TPG as valued investors in our continued efforts towards digitally empowering the lives of Indians through the creation of a digital ecosystem. We have been impressed by TPG’s track record of investing in global technology businesses which serves hundreds of millions of consumers and small businesses, making the societies we live in better,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL said.

