STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 effect: Modi government unlikely to go for privatisation of public sector banks this fiscal

At present, four public sector banks are under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, which puts several restrictions on them.

Published: 14th June 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Privatisation of any public sector bank (PSB) during the current fiscal is very unlikely due to their low valuations and mounting stressed assets amid the COVID-19 crisis, sources said.

At present, four public sector banks are under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, which puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation and directors' fees.

So, it does not make any business sense to sell these lenders -- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and United Bank of India -- as there will not be any suitors for them from the private banking space, the sources said.

The government will refrain from distress sale of its entities, especially if they are in strategic sectors, they added.

Forget outright sale, hardly any public sector bank has gone for stake dilution in the last many years as valuations have been very depressed, sources said, adding the government stake in some PSBs has gone past 75 per cent due to successive capital infusions for meeting mandatory regulatory ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only halted the process of recovery of PSBs but it is going to have an adverse impact on financial health of private sector banks too, they said.

Sanguine about better financial health of the PSBs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not announced any capital infusion for them in Budget 2020-21 in February this year.

The government, however, is following the process of consolidation of PSBs for the past few years.

It started with the merger of State Bank of Saurashtra with its parent State Bank of India (SBI) in 2008.

Subsequently, State Bank of Indore was merged with SBI in 2010.

After an over six-year hiatus, SBI again amalgamated its remaining five subsidiaries State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad along with Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) effective April 2017.

In the first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019 to create the third-largest lender of the country.

A mega consolidation exercise took shape beginning April this year.

As per the consolidation plan, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

Following the consolidation, there are now seven large public sector banks, and five smaller ones.

There were as many as 27 PSBs in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
public sector bank Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp