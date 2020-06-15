Arbitrage funds becoming preferred fund parking spaces

Ashok Kumar By

The series of adverse events in the Debt Mutual Fund space that culminated for the time being with the Franklin Templeton fiasco, has led to all round suspicion about the space. Ridiculous as it sounds, there is now no dearth of retail investors who swear that debt mutual funds are riskier than their equity counterparts. Their belief is that equity funds invariably recover over time, while debt funds that take a hit, do not. An erroneous view perhaps, but one that has gained currency of late.

It is against this backdrop that Arbitrage Funds have outscored Liquid Funds as the preferred parking space for idle or earmarked short term funds. They basically leverage the price differential in the cash and derivatives market to generate returns. The returns are dependent on the volatility of the asset. It takes advantage of the price differences between current and future securities to optimise returns.

Along with volatility, certain other factors also impact the performance of such Funds. These include interest rates, number of stocks in physical settlement, FII participation, industry size and the number of stocks in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment.

Furthermore, Liquid Funds held for less than three years attract the maximum marginal tax rate of 30 per cent while Arbitrage Funds held for less than a year attract a 15 per cent tax rate. Now, if the returns converge, it is pretty clear which product is the more efficient, net of tax, especially for High Networth Individual (HNI) investors.

While arbitrage funds, owing to its being hybrid in nature, are usually a safer bet for risk-averse individuals as compared to pure equity funds, it is prudent to review one’s holdings in these funds periodically, as its returns are dynamic in nature.

Three funds from this space that are currently faring well are Tata Arbitrage Fund, Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund and L&T Arbitrage Fund.

Tata Arbitrage Fund had an AUM of Rs 1,619 crore as on May 29, 2020. Its asset allocation was around 66 per cent in equities, 9 per cent in NCDs and rest in Money Market Instruments. Its top three sectoral exposures include Consumer Non-Durables, Financials and Pharmaceuticals. This fund has delivered a return of 1.65 per cent over the last 3 months.

Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund had an AUM of Rs 3,569 crore as on May 29, 2020. Its asset allocation mix was around 66 per cent in equities, 30 per cent in Debt and 4 per cent in Cash and other Receivables. Its top three sectoral exposures were in Pharmaceuticals,Consumer Non-Durables and Software. This fund has delivered a return of 1.58 per cent over the last 3 months.

L&T Arbitrage Fund had an AUM of Rs 763 Crore as on May 29, 2020. Its asset allocation mix was 68 per cent in equities, 22 per cent in Debt and the rest in Cash and equivalents. Its top three sectoral exposures are in Financial

Services, Consumer Non-Durables and Pharmaceuticals. This fund has delivered a return of 1.44 per cent over the last 3 months.Clearly then, Arbitrage Funds are beginning to occupy the idle fund parking space. At least, for now.

