STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India trade unions plan 3-day strike next month against commercial mining

The development comes at a time when the government plans to launch the process of commercial coal mining on Thursday.

Published: 15th June 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) trade unions are planning to go on a three-day strike from July 2 against the government's move to open the coal sector to private players, a union leader said.

The development comes at a time when the government plans to launch the process of commercial coal mining on Thursday.

On Sunday, senior leaders of central trade unions of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, INTUC, AITUC and CTU held a video conferencing, Nathulal Pandey, the president of Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, told PTI.

Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation is affiliated to Hind Mazdoor Sabha. "A draft strike notice for the proposed three-day strike will be sent" to the government and Coal India headquarters, he said.

"Central Trade Unions, including the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, are united as one for all future fight, particularly to prevent commercial mining to private agencies," he said.

Major demands of the unions are to stop the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining, stop separation of consultancy firm CMPDIL from Coal India, ensure payment of high-power committee wages to contractor workers, increase ceiling of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to all workers retired between January 1, 2017, to March 28, 2018, at par with executives.

The unions are also demanding that "the provisions of 9.4.0 be implemented and dependents be provided employment," he said.

From Tuesday, he said, from the first shift onwards, gate meeting, sloganeering will be done jointly during all the shifts at all the mines.

"Intensive wall writing will be done collectively in support of the proposed strike from 2nd July to 4th July 2020," Pandey said.

In addition to five central trade unions, all other labour unions, associations (including Officers Association), businessmen and residents will be urged to make the Hartal a success," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India CIL
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp