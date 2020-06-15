Common Services Centres to bring more govt facilities under one roof

By PTI

LUCKNOW: After providing hassle-free services like banking and insurance facilities to villagers in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, the Common Services Centres (CSCs) are now sprucing up to provide many other government-related services like pensions, Aadhaar, passport sewa, PM Kisan Yojana, Stree Dhan Yojana and BSNL internet under one roof.

The Government of India has set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) namely CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to monitor and support all the stakeholders of the scheme including the Village level Entrepreneur (VLE).

The Common Services Centres (CSCs) are integral part of Digital India Programme.

CSCs are internet-enabled access points for delivery of various services electronically.

The CSCs enable citizens to avail of government schemes and other services closer to their locality in a transparent and timely manner.

"Even during this difficult time of lockdown, the CSCs have been supporting community and providing various support services," CSC CEO Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said Monday.

During this lockdown period till date 12,000 CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) have provided tele-health consultation facility in Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi, a retired IAS officer, said in a press release.

There are around 80,000 functional CSCs in Uttar Pradesh.

However, around 57,000 CSCs were operating during the lockdown period due to restrictions imposed by the local administration.

Apart from providing government and commercial services, the VLEs are implementing various welfare schemes for benefit of the digitally illiterate people in villages, unorganised sector workers, small traders, farmers and labourers.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Maan-dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Kisan Credit Card Yojana are certain schemes.

The VLEs are also working on women safety and hygiene, Tyagi added.