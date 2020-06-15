STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Common Services Centres to bring more govt facilities under one roof

The CSCs enable citizens to avail of government schemes and other services closer to their locality in a transparent and timely manner.

Published: 15th June 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: After providing hassle-free services like banking and insurance facilities to villagers in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, the Common Services Centres (CSCs) are now sprucing up to provide many other government-related services like pensions, Aadhaar, passport sewa, PM Kisan Yojana, Stree Dhan Yojana and BSNL internet under one roof.

The Government of India has set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) namely CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to monitor and support all the stakeholders of the scheme including the Village level Entrepreneur (VLE).

The Common Services Centres (CSCs) are integral part of Digital India Programme.

CSCs are internet-enabled access points for delivery of various services electronically.

The CSCs enable citizens to avail of government schemes and other services closer to their locality in a transparent and timely manner.

 "Even during this difficult time of lockdown, the CSCs have been supporting community and providing various support services," CSC CEO Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said Monday.

During this lockdown period till date 12,000 CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) have provided tele-health consultation facility in Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi, a retired IAS officer, said in a press release.

There are around 80,000 functional CSCs in Uttar Pradesh.

However, around 57,000 CSCs were operating during the lockdown period due to restrictions imposed by the local administration.

Apart from providing government and commercial services, the VLEs are implementing various welfare schemes for benefit of the digitally illiterate people in villages, unorganised sector workers, small traders, farmers and labourers.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Maan-dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Kisan Credit Card Yojana are certain schemes.

The VLEs are also working on women safety and hygiene, Tyagi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Common Services Centres government services
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp