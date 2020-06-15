PepsiCo Foundation to invest USD 3 million for safe water access

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PepsiCo Foundation on Monday said it will invest USD 3 million to provide safe water access to agricultural communities, and help women in high water-risk areas in West Bengal and Maharashtra in association with WaterAid.

This programme aims to provide 2 lakh farmers and their families access to piped water supply for household use, and increased water resources, the company said in a statement.

Besides, it will also establish community-managed water distribution systems in these communities, it added.

The fresh investment in India is part of PepsiCo Foundation's new commitment to reach 100 million people with safe water access worldwide by 2030.

In addition to the fresh infusion of USD 3 million, PepsiCo Foundation said it has helped more than 44 million people gain access to safe water since 2006, "far surpassing the company's goal to support 25 million people worldwide by 2025".

To achieve this, PepsiCo Foundation has invested more than USD 46 million since 2005 as a founding partner or early investor in programmes with partners like Safe Water Network, Water.

org, WaterAid and many other NGOs and multilateral agencies worldwide, the statement said.

"As part of our company's Winning with Purpose vision, we have been working towards helping communities effectively conserve, manage, and distribute water for more than a decade," PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said.

He further said in India, the company works on several programmes that focus on water replenishment, rainwater harvesting and water supply infrastructure.

"Our partnership with WaterAid helps us to achieve our goal to improve water security for communities in India," ElSheikh added.