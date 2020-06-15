STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SAT to remain closed till June 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

The matter fixed for hearing during June 15-19 will now stand adjourned till July 28, 29, 30 and August 3, 4, respectively.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, mask

Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till June 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the tribunal was scheduled to remain closed till June 12. "In continuation of our earlier order dated June 1, extending the closure of the tribunal till June 12 on account of the lockdown declared by the government the tribunal shall further remain suspended till June 30," SAT said in a notification.

Besides, the tribunal will function from July 1 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during July 1-3.Also, the office of the registry will function from July 1 between 11 am and 4.30 pm until further orders.

If any party desires that the appeal may be heard through video conference on the date fixed or any other date, the party may file an application in advance by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

The matter fixed for hearing during June 15-19 will now stand adjourned till July 28, 29, 30 and August 3, 4, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing from June 22-26 June will now be fixed for hearing on August 5, 6, 10, 11 and 13, respectively.

For the matters fixed for hearing on June 29-30, July 1-3 will now be adjourned till August 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, respectively, the tribunal said in a notification on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp