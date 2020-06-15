STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vodafone Idea pays Rs 103 crore interest to Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Six FT schemes had invested in VIL: Ultra Short Bond Fund, Low Duration, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, and Income Opportunities Fund.

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Sunday said Vodafone Idea Ltd has made an interest payment of about Rs 103 crore and that the amount will be distributed among investors in proportion to their holdings in the segregated portfolios.

On January 24, Securities issued by Vodafone Idea in the schemes had beene segregated from the total portfolio. Segregated portfolios are created to separate distressed, illiquid and hard-to-value assets from other more liquid assets. The fund house—with Rs 2,000 crore exposure in VIL—had also marked down investments in VIL securities to zero.

