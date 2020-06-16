STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HCL Tech starts operations in Sri Lanka, to create over 1,500 employment opportunities

A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool in the country for global assignments, it said.

Published: 16th June 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has commenced operations in Sri Lanka, and plans to create over 1,500 local employment opportunities in the next 18 months.

HCL Technologies plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for freshers and experienced professionals within the first 18 months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo, according to a statement.

A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool in the country for global assignments, it added.

"I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country, and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country.

We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies," Susantha Ratnayake, chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, said.

Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice-president of HCL Technologies, said the company is keen on hiring and engaging with the highly skilled and talented people of Sri Lanka.

"Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe," Shivashankar added.

HCL had joined hands with the BOI of Sri Lanka in February this year to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited -- and set up its first delivery centre in the region.

Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services and infrastructure services.

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local information and communication technology and engineering institutions to develop and train the local talent pool.

For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring A Level, Higher National Diploma students through HCL ESOFT Training & Hiring Program, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HCL Sri Lanka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp