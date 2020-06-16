Honda commences pre-launch bookings for BS-VI diesel version of Civic

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for BS-VI diesel version of its sedan Civic, which will go on sale from next month.

Customers can book the diesel trims of 10th generation Civic from the company's online platform as well as authorised dealers across the country, HCIL said in a statement.

The petrol version of the Honda Civic has been BS-VI compliant since its launch in March 2019.

In its petrol version, the Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The diesel version of the Civic will be powered by a BS-VI 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine mated to a six speed manual transmission.