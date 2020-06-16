STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra launches BSVI-compliant ambulance 'Supro'

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) Supro range comprises nine vehicles, both in passenger and cargo segments.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it has launched BSVI-compliant ambulance 'Supro' in two variants in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to a rise in demand for such vehicles.

Developed in-house on the company's popular Supro van platform, the vehicle is priced at Rs 6.94 lakh, the company said in a release.

The first batch of 12 ambulances, which is available in two variants LX and ZX, has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra government to meet its requirements for ambulances in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) Supro range comprises nine vehicles, both in passenger and cargo segments.

"The launch of Supro ambulance to support medical care-takers to move people safely and in time is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitisers," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, automotive division at M&M.

Several other Government organisations, non-governmental organisations and corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro ambulance and the company is quickly ramping up the capacity to add to this growing demand, Nakra sad.

"This is the most affordable solution fitted with all necessary equipment and complying with all norms, he added.

The factory-fitted new ambulance has all the essential equipment onboard including a foldable stretcher-cum-trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. The Supro comes with a warranty of two years/60,000 kms, the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra ambulance
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp