STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail credit growth to slow this year

Retail lending, which has been the torchbearer of bank credit, is likely to fizzle out this fiscal both due to falling demand and lenders tightening borrower assessment norms.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Food, retail, inflation, food price

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retail lending, which has been the torchbearer of bank credit, is likely to fizzle out this fiscal both due to falling demand and lenders tightening borrower assessment norms.

The steep rise in retail loans, which comprises housing, auto loans, personal loans, credit card outstanding and loans to finance consumer durables, has been dutifully making up for the slack in industrial credit offtake for the past few years.

For instance, notwithstanding the slowdown, credit flow to housing loans shot up 16 per cent in FY20, while personal loans and credit card outstanding grew at a phenomenal 20 and 22 per cent respectively. Against the single-digit growth in industrial credit, the robust rise in retail loans neutralised overall bank credit growth at 7.6 per cent in FY20.

But double-digit growth appears uncertain this fiscal. In its report last week, TransUnion Cibil said it expects a drop in approval rates for all major retail products, especially personal loans and loans against property.

It also expects that default rates will increase the most in personal loans and credit cards, followed by home and auto loans. The credit bureau also observed that asset quality for unsecured lending products was likely to be impacted severely due to the pandemic and that the inability of consumers to repay after the moratorium period could adversely impact their credit scores.

According to Abhay Kelkar, vice president of research and consulting, TransUnion Cibil, unlike the last recession, demand for products like credit cards and personal loans will remain moderate this fiscal. Importantly, he added, demand for auto and home loans will remain weak for sometime.

Until now, retail loans were the driving force of bank credit. Every once in a while, RBI sends out a subtle, but informal warning to banks against aggressive retail lending, but banks have hardly tried to contain the trend. S S Mundra, a former deputy governor, RBI was rather direct. “If every banker is searching a nirvana in retail loans then I think a word of caution is needed,” he once noted at a public event.

Low retail NPAs

What makes the retail segment attractive is their low NPA levels. As on September 2019, retail NPAs were just 1.8 per cent against the industry’s 17.3 per cent. As on March, 2020 retail loans accounted for 28 per cent of overall non-food credit

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Retail credit growth
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp