STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 700 points in early trade, Nifty tops 10,000

All Sensex components were trading in the positive territory with Tata Steel as the top gainer in the pack, jumping around 5 per cent.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 700 points in early trade on Tuesday led by rebound in financial stocks amid strong cues from global equities.

After touching a high of 34,022.01, the 30-share index was trading 725.86 points, or 2.18 per cent, higher at 33,954.66. Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 201.10 points, or 2.05 per cent, to 10,014.80.

All Sensex components were trading in the positive territory with Tata Steel as the top gainer in the pack, jumping around 5 per cent.

ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank and SBI were also among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 552.09 points, or 1.63 per cent, lower at 33,228.80, while the broader Nifty tumbled 159.20 points, or 1.60 per cent, to close at 9,813.70.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,960.33 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, global markets gained after US Federal Reserve launched a massive programme to support Main Street businesses hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Fed announced its Main Street Lending Program and an emergency lifeline under which it will buy up to USD 750 billion in corporate bonds.

The plan is part of a massive financial backstop put in place by the bank to protect the economy from the worst of the virus crisis.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 4 per cent in early deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to USD 39.51 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp