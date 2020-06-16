Supreme Court slams auto dealers for flouting order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up automobile dealers and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) for flouting norms related to the sales and registration of BS-IV vehicles during the grace period granted by the court due to the lockdown.

In March, the top court had extended the March 31 deadline for the sale of BS-IV vehicles in India, giving an extension of 10 days, post the end of the lockdown period, to sell off the stock across the country (barring in Delhi-NCR) in view of the countrywide lockdown announced on March 25.

The apex court had passed the order on a plea by FADA, which had sought an extension of time to help them sell unsold BS-IV inventory. On Monday, the court said it had allowed the sale and registration of only 1.05 lakh BS-IV emission norms-compliant vehicles, whereas dealers had sold 2.55 lakh units.

“Where is the affidavit? What will happen to the 2,25,000 vehicles that have already been sold? Do you think this is a game? It had to be filed by May; it’s already end of June now,” the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked.