STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors shares decline 5 per cent on March quarter loss

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,108.66 crore in the January-March period of the financial year 2018-19.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday fell 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,863.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

It declined 5 per cent to Rs 95.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, stock of the company plunged 5 per cent to Rs 95.40. Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,863.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, with the coronavirus-induced lockdown taking a toll on British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as well as its domestic business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,108.66 crore in the January-March period of the financial year 2018-19. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter, compared with Rs 86,422.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Tata Motors said in a statement. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations at Rs 4,871.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 106.19 crore in the same period of the financial year 2018-19. JLR reported a loss of 501 million pounds in the quarter under review, while the revenue was at GBP 5.4 billion.

For the financial year 2019-20, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11,975.23 crore, compared with Rs 28,724.2 crore in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata motors Quarterly results
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp