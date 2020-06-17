STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied full pay for May, workers besiege NTC Mills office

By PTI

COIMBATORE: About 100 workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) Mills on Wednesday laid siege to the mill headquarters here seeking full salary for May as was agreed upon in front of the district collector on June 2.

The management decided to give half the salary for May following the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare.

The workers rejected the decision and a tripartite meeting was held in the presence of Collector K Rajamani and representatives of NTC Ltd and trade unions.

Following this, the management sought time and wanted another such meeting in Rajamani's presence. The meeting is to be held on Thursday. The workers gave up the agitation after this assurance.

There are about 6,000 workers in seven NTC mills. CPI-M MP P R Natarajan, AITUC secretary and former MLA M Arumugham were among those who besieged the mill headquarters.

