On track to drive in 10 products this year: Mercedes-Benz India

Published: 17th June 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

An employee wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus works on Mercedes-Benz S-class cars at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

An employee wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus works on Mercedes-Benz S-class cars at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said it remains on track to drive in ten models this year in India despite market conditions remaining tough due to coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker, which introduced all new version of its GLS SUV in the country at Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday, has already launched six products so far this year.

The new GLS is the seventh product from the company's stables to make its way into the country this year.

"We had planned for ten launches this year and we will do that. Some delay is expected obviously but we are still on track, all products will be launched," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk told PTI.

Terming the current disruption in the market due to coronavirus as temporary, he added that the company will go ahead with its planned product offensive.

"The pandemic will not go away completely but we believe that some some level of normalcy is coming back.

New offerings would also help in bringing excitement back for customers," Schwenk said.

On resumption of operations, he said that sales were picking up gradually and more efforts were needed to be put in order to bring back customer confidence.

"We are witnessing week-on-week improvement but still the business is far below of what it used to be before the crisis," Schwenk said.

Commenting on the launch of all new GLS, he noted that the model remained the most preferred full-size luxury SUV in its segment. The company has sold around 6,700 units of the GLS, which completes a decade in India.

"The new GLS is the most luxurious SUV on offer from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market and it will continue to remain an important pillar in company's SUV portfolio," Schwenk said.

Both the diesel --GLS 400 d 4MATIC and petrol version --GLS 450 4MATIC, are priced at Rs 99.9 lakh each.

The petrol version comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator (ISG) which is responsible for hybrid functions.

The third generation GLS now comes with a longer wheelbase over its predecessor (an increase of 60 mm), offering more space especially in the second seat row. The model also comes with enhanced connected features.

"The new Mercedes me App with highly intuitive user interface is being rolled-out for all Mercedes me connect owners starting July 1. This new app provides a platform to offer new features that are capable of over the air updates," Schwenk said.

The company will be shortly rolling-out geo-fencing, vehicle finder and remote open-close of windows and sunroof, he added.

The new GLS comes with various safety features like active park assist with 360 degree surround view camera, blind spot-assist, brake assist, nine airbags, downhill speed regulation (DSR), off-road ABS and car wash function.

