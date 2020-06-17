STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung partners Flipkart, Amazon for first post-lockdown discount sale

Amazon consumers will get an instant cashback up to Rs 1,000 on prepaid transactions through SBI credit cards.

Published: 17th June 2020 11:20 AM

A logo of Samsung Group.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean electronics major Samsung has launched a new range of TVs under its new 2020 Frame series with deep discounting in an effort to woo back buyers. The sale will go live June 19 on Flipkart and Amazon as the e-commerce majors roll out their first online sales post the Covid-19-driven lockdown.

“Samsung 2020 range of online TVs come loaded with powerful new features that will not only enhance viewing experience but will also treat consumers to a new standard of indulgence. The new TVs are equipped to surpass the changing content consumption needs of our consumers, in sync with their lifestyle demands,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, director – online business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The Samsung Frame TV 2020’s price in India starts from Rs 74,990 for the 50-inch model. The 55-inch and 65-inch Frame TV models cost Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively. That apart, Samsung has also expanded its smart TV range by bringing ten new models into 4K UHD, full-HD, and HD-ready options.
Early bird consumers on Flipkart making prepaid payments during the first 48 hours for The Frame and online Smart TVs will get an additional instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on their credit/debit cards.

Amazon consumers will get an instant cashback up to Rs 1,000 on prepaid transactions through SBI credit cards. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting Rs 3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and Rs 805 for 18 months for the Smart TV range.

Offline retailers, however, allege that Samsung is not maintaining price parity and has been selling products cheaper through online channels for its mobiles, and now TVs.




