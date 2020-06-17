STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saudi oil company Aramco donates USD 500,000 to Indian Red Cross Society for COVID-19 relief

So far, Aramco has donated more than USD 3.5 million towards the efforts to counter the virus around the world.

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen in Manama, Bahrain

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen in Manama, Bahrain (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Saudi national oil company Aramco has donated USD 500,000 (about Rs 3.8 crore) to the Indian Red Cross Society to support its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The humanitarian support is part of Aramco's global response to COVID19, the company said in a statement.

"The donation will be used to buy protective equipment and medical supplies for local communities in India," it said.

Aramco along with UAE's Adnoc is looking to pick up 50 per cent stake in a planned mega 60 million tonne-a-year oil refinery on the west coast.

Mohammed Al Mughirah, President of Aramco Asia India Pvt Ltd said: "People are our priority. We are proud to aid the response to this outbreak through our contribution and assist the great efforts undertaken by the Government of India, as well as medical personnel who are working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19."

"Our operations in this country comply with all safety measures, including work-from-home (WFH) guidelines announced by the Government of India, while ensuring the reliable supply of crude and LPG to refineries and oil and gas companies."

Aramco's donation to the Indian Red Cross Society is part of the company's global response to COVID-19.

So far, Aramco has donated more than USD 3.5 million towards the efforts to counter the virus around the world.

These donations are part of Aramco's commitment to the communities in which it operates.

Similar donations include those made to the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Red Cross Society of China and the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, among others.

It also includes a USD 500,000 donation to the Houston Methodist Hospital in the US, which will fund an experimental plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients.

