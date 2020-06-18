STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AGR hearing: 'We are barely afloat, only way is to earn and pay,' Vodafone tells SC 

Justice Mishra said that the court wants all parties to come forward and offer a reasonable plan for payment of the AGR dues.

Published: 18th June 2020

Vodafone logo (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday during the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) hearing was told that the Vodafone Idea was barely managing to remain afloat as the top court questioned the company's worth in assets.

"We are barely afloat, and only way is to earn and pay," said Vodafone. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S. Abdul Nazeer and M.R. Shah queried Vodafone in connection with provisions in its books for contingent liabilities in the absence of profits.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said all documents can be brought before the top court to present the company's financials. The bench told Vodafone that the question for the company is to show its bonafide.

Justice Mishra said that the court wants all parties to come forward and offer a reasonable plan for payment of the AGR dues.

Justice Shah asked Vodafone to deposit some amount. "I have already paid Rs 7,000 crore," said Rohatgi on behalf of Vodafone. Justice Shah replied: "You (Vodafone) must deposit some money; the government needs money for public welfare during this pandemic."

Rohatgi claimed Vodafone Idea did not make any profit in the last five years. The bench asked him to furnish proof of this effect.

"Tell us one thing in a yes or a no. Can you pay Rs 15,000 crore upfront or not? You must have contingency funds," the bench asked him. Rohatgi said Vodafone's balance sheets will be placed before the court.

