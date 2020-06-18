STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Anti-China sentiment strong, but unlikely to hit smartphone market

However, experts say it will be nearly impossible to oust Chinese brands from the Indian smartphone market.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As tensions between India and China rise following the clash between the two countries in Ladakh, calls for a boycott of all Chinese products have risen. However, experts say it will be nearly impossible to oust Chinese brands from the Indian smartphone market.

“The sentiments are strong and some might even boycott it. Along with fall in demand due to Covid-19 pandemic, this might affect smartphone-makers. However, Chinese players, be it Mi, Vivo or Oppo, are very strong in the mass volume segment. Realistically, until there is a player who can quickly fill in the void, their dominance is likely to remain unimpacted,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC.

The Chinese phone-makers have also invested heavily in India and created lakhs of job opportunities.
In recent years, they have heavily tried to Indianise their operations, but in reality, local value addition remains at a peak of 20 per cent. Most manufacturing centres set up over the past few years are more like assembling units, note experts.

“Yes, we are getting reports from dealerships that anti-China sentiment is strong. However, there is hardly any brand in India or in global market that can give value for money product like us. I am sure the two countries will work out together and reach to a peaceful conclusion,” says a senior executive of Chinese tech company not wanting to be named.

To fend off current sentiment, some Chinese firms want to be seen as Indian brands. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that Realme was an Indian startup which was now a global MNC. “India contributes to more than 50 per cent of Realme’s global sales, which is why the company launches most of its products in India first... The company is in line with all the government of India initiatives and it procures more than 60 per cent of components from local suppliers,” Seth said. Realme, one of the fastest growing smartphone companies in India, was spun off from Oppo and is headquartered at Shenzhen, China.

Trade body CAIT on Wednesday said it would “approach various celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif ( Oppo Smart Phone) Virat Kohli, Amir Khan ( Vivo) Ranvir Singh ( Xiaomi) to name a few and motivate them to give up these endorsements keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens.”

India’s smartphone shipments grew a modest 4 per cent y-o-y to reach over 31 million units in Q12020, according to Counterpoint data. China’s Xiaomi leads the India smartphone market with 30 per cent market share, followed by Vivo, Samsung, Realme and Oppo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
smartphone market India China standoff
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp