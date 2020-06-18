STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India decides to bar Chinese firms from BSNL, MTNL tenders post Ladakh standoff

While the loss of business from PSU telcos is likely to hit Chinese vendors hard, an extension of such a ban to the private sector may make the pain significantly more substantial.

Published: 18th June 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has decided to instruct state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL to bar Chinese telecom equipment vendors from participating in their tenders, sources said. The DoT is also set to cancel an earlier tender and rework it to exclude Chinese bidders.

"The tender will be cancelled now and floated again after we rework it," an official source said, adding that a similar communication may be sent out to private telecom players too. The development comes just a day after a violent clash between India and China in Ladakh escalated tensions between the two countries drastically.

The BSNL board had earlier approved as its official vendors Chinese equipment manufacturer ZTE along with the Finnish communications giant Nokia for the proprietary migration of around 50,000 2G and 3G sites into 4G-capable units for around Rs 2,300 crore. But the DoT had not given the go-ahead before this week's flare-up at the border and no approval is likely to be forthcoming now.

The Centre's move to exclude Chinese vendors from tenders floated by state-run telcos will affect major Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE, with future BSNL contracts likely to remain out of reach. The state-run telco, for instance, has another active tender initially floated in March -- whose deadline has been extended to June 24 -- for the installation of 7,000 new units in Mumbai and New Delhi.

While the loss of business from PSU telcos is likely to hit Chinese vendors hard, an extension of such a ban to the private sector may make the pain significantly more substantial. Private players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea both work with Chinese telecom vendors ZTE and Huawei alongside other major European vendors.

Such a ban would also exclude Chinese firms from tapping into the lucrative 5G network rollout expected to happen over the next few years. Chinese firms already account for over a quarter of India's Rs 11,500-12,000 crore telecom equipment market, with the rest spread between Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson and others.

"There have been concerns for a while that China does not allow Indian telecom equipment imports though we do. This needs rectification, because Indian telecom equipment players are being affected by highly subsidised Chinese products," an official said, adding that discussions will likely be held with private players on ways to reduce dependence on Chinese goods.

However, barring Chinese players from the market could also significantly increase costs for Indian telecom service providers, analysts note.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSNL MTNL Department of Telecom
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Arvind
    Extra costs by the public are acceptable. Trading with the enemy (which wants to take our land which is the most important thing)
    1 day ago reply
Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp