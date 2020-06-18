India should aim to become world's largest coal exporter: PM at launch of commercial coal mining

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reiterating his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India should be the world’s largest coal exporters considering its sheer size of reserves, and unlocking of commercial coal mining is a step in that direction.

Despite having the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest producer, the country is the second-largest importer. Launching the virtual auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next 5-7 years, Modi said the launch of the auction process marks the beginning of unlocking of the country’s coal sector from the “lockdown of decades”.

“India will turn this Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity. The country will reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken,” he said. Commercial coal block auction will be a win-win for industry users, and new resources will open up with states getting more revenue and employment, he said.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, who was also be present during the launch, said Rs 50,000 crore is being invested in the sector to jack up India’s coal output to 1 billion tonnes.The Prime Minister also said that the government has set an aim of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

“We have kept an aim that by the year 2030, which means in this decade, around 100 million tonnes of coal should be gasified. For this, four projects have been identified and in them around Rs 20,000 crore would be invested.” Lambasting past policies of keeping the sector closed and pointing out towards scams that shrouded the sector in the past, he said now there is full transparency in auctions with better reforms.