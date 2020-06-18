STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Regulators to take necessary action to preserve financial stability: FSDC sub-committee

The sub-committee also reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy and financial markets that impinge upon financial stability.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The FSDC sub-committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday resolved to remain alert to emerging challenges following the coronavirus outbreak and take necessary action to preserve financial stability.

The meeting of the sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) through video conferencing was attended by financial sector regulators including Sebi and IRDAI as well as officials of the finance ministry.

"Given the prevailing extraordinary circumstances, the Sub Committee unanimously resolved that (a) every participating regulator and ministry will continue to remain alert and watchful of the emerging challenges; (b) interact more frequently, both formally and informally, as also collectively; and (c) do whatever is necessary to revive the economy and preserve financial stability," the RBI said in a statement.

The sub-committee also reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy and financial markets that impinge upon financial stability.

Amongst other things, it discussed the proposal of setting up of an Inter Regulatory Technical Group on Fintech (IRTG-Fintech) and the National Strategy on Financial Education (NSFE) 2020-2025.

The body also deliberated upon the status and developments under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, and the working of credit rating agencies, the statement said.

Governor Das, in his introductory remarks, underlined the importance of the meeting, being held for the first time after the breakout of the pandemic and as a follow-up of the last FSDC meeting held on May 28, 2020, chaired by the finance minister.

He noted that there have been frequent interactions among regulators and ministries in the intervening period.

The FSDC-SC remains as an important forum for discussions between the various ministries of the government with the regulators and among the regulators as well, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das FSDC RBI financial stability
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp