STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; financial stocks drag

After opening at 33,371.52, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 52.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 33,455.46.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Thursday tracking weakness in index-heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS amid muted cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

After opening at 33,371.52, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 52.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 33,455.46.

Similarly, NSE Nifty slipped 13.45 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 9,867.70. ONGC was the top laggard in the pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 97.30 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 33,507.92, while the broader Nifty settled 32.85 points, or 0.33 per cent, down at 9,881.15.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 486.62 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, mixed global cues combined with the latest updates on India-China tension, rising COVID-19 cases and unabated foreign fund outflows kept market mood sombre.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in early deals, while those in Shanghai were in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.71 per cent to USD 40.42 per barrel. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 83.31 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.48 lakh.

India's case tally stood at 3,66,946 with a death toll of 12,237.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nifty stocks sensex BSE NSE
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp