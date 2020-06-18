STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter rolls out 140-second audio tweets for limited iOS users

Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. To recall, Twitter originally had 140-charecter limit for tweets, which was later increased to 280.

Published: 18th June 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Soon you would be able to post a 140-second long audio tweet, along with the 280 characters as text, as the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday rolled out a test for a limited number of people in the US to record audio snippets and attach those to tweets.

Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. To recall, Twitter originally had 140-charecter limit for tweets, which was later increased to 280.

"Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a (textual) Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you're done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet," said the company.

Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can't include those in replies or retweets with a comment.

"Sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice," said Twitter.

Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text. To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths.

You'll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice. People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.

"To listen, tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll," informed Twitter.  You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go. Twitter hopes that voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twitter audio tweet
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp