STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Electricals posts Q4 net loss at Rs 81 lakh

Bajaj Electricals total expenses were at Rs 1,318.95 crore in Q4 FY20, down 25.38 per cent from Rs 1,767.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 19th June 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Electricals on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the March quarter, hit by de-growth of the EPC segment.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 23.08 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated revenue from operations was down 26.73 per cent to Rs 1,300.66 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,775.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Electricals total expenses were at Rs 1,318.95 crore in Q4 FY20, down 25.38 per cent from Rs 1,767.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from consumer product segment was marginally up at Rs 746.76 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 743.28 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

However, its revenue from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segment was down 46.32 per cent to Rs 553.80 crore as against Rs 1,031.84 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Electricals Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said: "We continue to drive growth in our consumer products segment while adopting a more risk-calibrated approach for the EPC segment with a focus on completion of existing projects on hand." 

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the consumer products segment has maintained its revenues and delivered an EBIT growth of 37.4 per cent in the current quarter, while the EPC segment revenue has registered a planned de-growth due to selective bidding for fresh contracts.

According to Bajaj, in the near term, this will "continue to impact profitability", but would "remain confident about a healthy bounce back as our strategic shift plays out".

For the fiscal year 2019-20, Bajaj Electricals reported a net loss of Rs 10.28 crore. It was Rs 153.58 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal was Rs 4,987.23 crore, up 25.33 per cent. It was Rs 6,679.41 crore in 2018-19.Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading at Rs 410 on the BSE in afternoon trade, up 1.0 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bajaj Electricals Quarterly results
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp