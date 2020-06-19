Lenovo unveils new servers to handle mission-critical workloads

NEW DELHI: To enable customers handle data-intensive workloads efficiently, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) has announced new servers with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors that would help simplify common data management challenges.



The new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 mission critical servers come with enhanced support for SAP HANA based on Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series.



"The new ThinkSystem servers are designed to enhance mission-critical applications like SAP HANA and accelerate next-generation workloads like AI, analytics and machine learning, enabling mission critical performance and reliability for all data centers and maximum business value for our customers," explained Kamran Amini, VP and GM of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo DCG.



In addition, Lenovo also announced new remote deployment service offerings for the ThinkSystem DM7100 storage systems that offers up to 80 per cent faster implementation vs. scheduling on-site deployments, reducing complications and down-time risks.



Many industries are faced with the ever-increasing challenge of having to analyze greater volumes of data, maintain the velocity of the data being transacted and support the variety of the data being collected and stored.



To help customers accelerate high performance workloads and improve efficiency, Lenovo's new servers feature the latest in high-end processing and memory capabilities, with twice the amount of NVMe storage capacity.



The new servers feature improved AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost enhanced with Bfloat16 which is a compact numeric format that uses half the bits as today's FP32 format but achieves comparable model accuracy with minimal software changes required.



These systems also feature increased onboard storage from 24 to 48 2.5"2 drives, improving the rate at which data can be consumed and improve performance for data-intensive applications such as large databases, said Lenovo.

