STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty tops 10,100 level

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by ONGC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

Published: 19th June 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share index was trading 207.64 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 34,415.69. Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 59.45 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 10,151.10.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by ONGC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

Reliance Industries surged nearly 2 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,684 after Mukesh Ambani said his flagship firm is now net-debt free after a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising in under two months.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCrop and M&M were among the laggards. In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 per cent, while the broader Nifty jumped 210.50 points, or 2.13 per cent, to 10,091.65.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 366.57 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, besides stock-specific actions, positive cues from global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows buoyed market sentiment.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in early deals, while those in Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.84 per cent to USD 41.86 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp