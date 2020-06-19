STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Chhetri to campaign for JSW Cement

The company is rolling out on June 20 its new marketing campaign Leaders Choice featuring the two sports icons in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

JSW

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: JSW Cement, part of USD 14 billion JSW Group, has roped in former Indian cricket captain and current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly and captain of Indias National Football Team & Bengaluru FC captain, Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors.

The company is rolling out on June 20 its new marketing campaign Leaders Choice featuring the two sports icons in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

This is the first marketing campaign by JSW Group featuring top Indian sports celebrities. In the East JSW's capacity is approximately 3.8 MTPA.

The company has plans to scale it up to 10 MTPA over the next few years, sources in the company said.

In the last couple of years JSW Cement has strengthened its sales and customer support teams in the eastern region, they said.

Speaking about the new association, Ganguly said, I am delighted to collaborate with JSW Cement.

The company is known for its brand legacy, product quality and most importantly its commitment towards growing sustainably focusing on its green portfolio.

"As an athlete, I believe in striving for excellence and at the same time contributing towards the well-being and development of the society. I am happy to be associated with the company," Chhetri said.

