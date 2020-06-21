STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown sees India’s crude oil imports crash to lowest since 2015 in May at 22.5 per cent

The  sharp fall in fuel demand in India over April and May has resulted in a steep decline in its crude imports, with May recording the largest year-on-year fall since 2005 at 22.5 per cent.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

For representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  sharp fall in fuel demand in India over April and May has resulted in a steep decline in its crude imports, with May recording the largest year-on-year fall since 2005 at 22.5 per cent. At 14.6 million metric tonnes (MMT), May oil imports were also the lowest in terms of volume since 2015, according to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). India had imported 18.86 MMT in May 2019.

April had been the month which experienced the most stringent lockdown, beginning March 24, and resulted in a proportionately massive demand contraction in transport fuels. Petrol consumption went from 2.51 MMT in February 2020 to 2.15 MMT in March to a multi-year low of just 0.97 MMT in April. Diesel—the primary fuel for road freight transport—saw demand go from 7.16 MMT in February to 5.65 MMT in March to just 3.25 MMT in April—down by 55.6 per cent compared to April 2019.

However, with lockdown relaxations, fuel consumption began clawing its way back. Petrol demand rose to 1.76 MMT and diesel to 5.5 MMT during the month—still nearly 36 per cent and 25 per cent lower than May last year, sharply rising compared to April. But, crude consumption has trended differently, falling by a larger margin in May. Imports fell by a lesser 16 per cent in April compared to a wider 22.5 per cent in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crude oil
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp