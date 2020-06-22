STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 crisis: Airtel to pay May salaries of 30,000 staff employed by retail, distribution partners

The company had taken a similar step earlier also, to pay for April salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchisee network.

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Airtel has decided to pay May salaries of nearly 30,000 staffers employed by its retail and distribution partners, to help them tide over "tough times" and impact of the lockdown during the month, as per a note by the company to the partners.

The company had taken a similar step earlier also, to pay for April salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchisee network.

In the note, seen by PTI, Manu Sood, Hub CEO (Upper North) of Bharti Airtel, said, "We all are going through an unprecedented situation and with the lockdown that got extended for the months of April and May, we have already seen a lot of impact on our business. This disruption also resulted in drop in business across many other sectors and categories in much worse ways."

He observed that the telecom industry is acting as a facilitator in keeping the nation and its customers connected "during these tough times".

Sood exuded confidence that things shall normalise soon and that the company will "spring back and win in the market place".

Airtel will paying the basic salaries of over 30,000 employees of partners for May 2020, a move aimed at helping employees and families of channel partners tide over the impact of lockdown that got extended till end of May.

"We understand that this extended lockdown has also reduced your returns during May, as it was for the month of April.

In order to help you tide over this tough time, like in the month of April, we are extending a one-time support for the month of May as well," Sood said.

The company has, accordingly, urged the partners to pass the base monthly pay to all their staff for May.

"Further, as you have been informed earlier, all your Airtel Friends are covered under the COVID-19 medical insurance programme as a gesture of our gratitude towards them. Exact details of the support amount will be communicated to you by your retail head," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airtel May salaries
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp