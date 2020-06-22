STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144 amid rupee appreciation

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram. Silver, however, rose Rs 144 to Rs 49,880 per kg from Rs 49,736 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram. Silver, however, rose Rs 144 to Rs 49,880 per kg from Rs 49,736 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading down by Rs 85 amid rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee on Monday appreciated 17 paise to close at 76.03 (provisional) against the US dollar in line with positive equity markets amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Gold prices in the international market were trading higher at USD 1,746 per ounce and silver at USD 17.83 per ounce.

"Gold prices extended gains on Monday on worries over rising coronavirus cases and fear of slow economic recovery. The growing virus cases across the world has turned global investors cautious on riskier assets," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold Gold price silver Silver price
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp