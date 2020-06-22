STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

The company had closed Uttarpara plant citing severe cash crunch due to poor sales of Ambassador cars.

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Motors (HM) on Monday said there is no adverse financial impact on the company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the central and state governments, the company is closely monitoring the impact of this pandemic, Hindustan Motors said in a regulatory filing.

There has been no significant adverse impact on the company's financial position for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as both of its manufacturing plants located at Uttarpara (West Bengal) and Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) were already under "suspension of work/layoff" prior to imposition of lockdown, it added.

The company had closed Uttarpara plant citing severe cash crunch due to poor sales of Ambassador cars.

