PepsiCo announces relief for cyclone-affected villages in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Food and beverages major PepsiCo said on Monday that it will install community water filters for safe water access in the cyclone Amphan-affected villages in some districts on West Bengal.

Installing 80 community filters will enable the availability of clean water for more than a year, benefitting over 8,000 affected people in Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

The PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), to run relief intervention program and deliver life-saving assistance to people affected by the cyclone, the company said in a statement.

SEEDs will also provide 3,75,000 meals and 1,000 hygiene kits in these villages.

Additionally, PepsiCo Foundation recently announced a fresh infusion of USD 3 million into a programme aimed at providing safe water access to agricultural communities and help women in high water-risk areas, including parts of West Bengal.

The program aims to provide 2,00,000 farmers and their families access to potable water in Bankura and Hooghly districts, among others, it said.