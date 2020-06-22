STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PepsiCo announces relief for cyclone-affected villages in Bengal

The program aims to provide 2,00,000 farmers and their families access to potable water in Bankura and Hooghly districts, among others, it said.

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo India

Representational Image. of Pepsi products.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Food and beverages major PepsiCo said on Monday that it will install community water filters for safe water access in the cyclone Amphan-affected villages in some districts on West Bengal.

Installing 80 community filters will enable the availability of clean water for more than a year, benefitting over 8,000 affected people in Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

The PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), to run relief intervention program and deliver life-saving assistance to people affected by the cyclone, the company said in a statement.

SEEDs will also provide 3,75,000 meals and 1,000 hygiene kits in these villages.

Additionally, PepsiCo Foundation recently announced a fresh infusion of USD 3 million into a programme aimed at providing safe water access to agricultural communities and help women in high water-risk areas, including parts of West Bengal.

The program aims to provide 2,00,000 farmers and their families access to potable water in Bankura and Hooghly districts, among others, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PepsiCo
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp