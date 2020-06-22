Return-hungry investors eye US, China-focused funds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as India-focused Mutual Funds have been giving lower returns over the recent past, reeling under economic uncertainty, big investors are increasingly turning their focus toward the international market—especially on funds focused towards China and the United States where better returns are on offer.

According to wealth managers who spoke to this publication, apart from the US, China has become a particularly popular market with many companies having begun investing there for better returns.

For instance, the Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund, which focuses on the East Asian country has delivered a compounded annualized return of 14.17 per cent, compared with 7.76 per cent for the BSE 500.

A fund of funds, this scheme invests in JPMorgan Funds-Greater China Fund and is directed at investors who are ready to take larger risks and are looking to diversifying their portfolio geographically.

The fund invests in the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets. Benchmarked to the MSCI Golden Dragon Index, it covers sectors like healthcare and IT, and it’s four top holdings are Alibaba, Tencent, Taiwan Semiconductor and Ping An Insurance.

There are a few other Indian mutual funds which invest in Chinese markets, including the Franklin Asian Equity Fund and HSBC Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Dividend Yield Fund. Even when not solely focussed on China, a majority of their investment goes into the Chinese market and have been delivering better returns than Indian peers. Experts claim that the gloomy forecast for the Indian economy, coupled with uncertainty in the post-Covid world are forcing many investors to take the chance.

“We have received multiple queries where even mid-range investors are asking for the international funds. Not everyone is investing but queries have increased manifold,” Rakesh Malhotra, a wealth manager said. The reason is due to the greater risk appetite among certain investors and the flip flops of domestic mutual funds over the past year.

“Mutual funds are still on shaky ground and the NBFC problem is not over yet...So, they are diversifying to other geographies,” he added. However, the US still remains the preferred market for funds going overseas, particularly funds which are focussed on good companies, or sectors like tech or pharma. For instance, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 has delivered 36.4 per cent returns over the last one year. It invests in the Nasdaq-100 ETF and has remained one of the best performers among international funds in the one-year timeframe.

Another top performer remains PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, giving a return of 31.8 per cent over the last year. It invests in firms like Netflix and Alibaba. However, it is important to be aware of tax implications.

While there is no maximum limit for investing in international MFs of India-based AMCs, investing in global funds are taxed on par with debt funds.

For a holding period of less than three years, the investor will be required to capital gains tax on profits at respective tax slabs. If the fund is held for more than three years, the investor will acquire indexation benefits since the profit would be treated as long-term capital gain, after which profits will be taxed at 20 per cent.