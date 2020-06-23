STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CBI books Videocon group chairman for 'corruption' in financing oil and gas assets in Mozambique

The agency has registered the FIR after a preliminary enquiry on a complaint from the Oil Ministry.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday booked Videocon group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot for alleged corruption in the financing of their oil and gas assets in Mozambique in connivance with unidentified officials of a State Bank of India-led consortium, officials said.

The agency has registered the FIR after a preliminary enquiry on a complaint from the Oil Ministry.

The enquiry findings show that in 2008 Videocon Hydrocarbons Holding Ltd (VHHL), a subsidiary of the Videocon Industries Limited (VIL), acquired 10 per cent "participating interest" in Oil and Gas Block in Rovuma Area 1 block, Mozambique, from the US-based Anadarko.

The Mozambique asset was later acquired by ONGC Videsh Limited and Oil India Limited in January, 2014, for USD 2,519 million, they said.

In April, 2012, a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, and comprising of ICICI bank and IDBI bank, sanctioned Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) facility of USD 2,773.

60 million to VHHL for appraisal and development of their overseas oil and gas assets in Mozambique, Brazil and Indonesia and other funding requirements in relation to refinancing the existing facility.

The SBLC facility of USD 1103 million was refinanced which included an outstanding of USD 400 million to Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), London.

"The first charge on VIL's oil and gas asset was a part of SCB's security," the FIR said.

About 10 months later, VIL told the consortium that SCB loan has increased to USD 530 million, requesting to pay it and take over charge of oil and gas assets.

The consortium allegedly approved the increased amount without any verification or inquiry, the agency said.

After the payment, the consortium should have taken the charge on the gas and oil assets of VIL and the loan account of SCB should have been closed by VHH, it said.

Neither the consortium created the charge on oil and gas assets nor did VHHL close the loan account with SCB, it alleged.

Videocon did not inform the consortium that it was continuing to avail loan from the SCB and the lenders also did not ask for NOC from SCB about the closure, it said.

The consortium never took charge of Mozambique assets and the charge of Indonesia and Brazil was taken over in November, 2013 only from SCB, it said.

ONGC Videsh and Oil India needed 'no objections' from lending banks before making payments for Mozambique assets then in November 2013 VIL asked the consortium to pay outstanding of SCB London from the sale proceeds, it said.

The consortium did not object that it had already paid the outstanding of SCB in February 2013, the agency alleged.

The consortium agreed to clear the outstanding dues towards the SCB, subject to a cap of USD 650 million but instead ended up paying USD 704.45 million to SCB, London, from sale proceeds in connivance with bank officers, it alleged.

The agency found that VIL diverted funds of SCB, London, only spending USD 374 million, USD 554.82 million and USD 25.25 million on its assets in Mozambique, Indonesia and Brazil respectively as against the facility of USD 1616 million availed by VHHL, it said.

"The facts and circumstance prima facie show that unknown officers of lender banks led by SBI in conspiracy with Venugopal Dhoot, CMD of Videocon Industries Limited allowed VHHL, to continue to the avail the facility from SCB, London, with dishonest intention by not creating charge on Mozambique asset and thereby cause wrongful gain to Videocon and wrongful loss to Indian PSU banks," it alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Venugopal Dhoot Videocon
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp