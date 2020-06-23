STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports show green shoots after hitting new lows: Goyal

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that there is a drastic arrest in fall of exports compared to April but recovery will be slow due to globally slowing economy.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s exports have started to show signs of recovery,after falling steadily in April due to the covid-19-led restrictions imposed on international borders, said commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

“Currently, we are about 10-12 per cent down. So in a sense, we have reached up to 88-90 per cent of the level of exports that we had in June 2019 in the first two weeks of this month. I am awaiting data for the third week (of June),” Goyal said, while speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Horasis India Meet.In May, exports shrank 36.47 per cent to $19.05 billion compared to a 60 per cent contraction in April, primarily due to cancellation of orders. In fact, exports remained subdued even during the last financial year ended March because of protectionism, among various other factors. It declined 58.7 per cent in March. Now with just two weeks left, June exports are likely to be almost as the same level as last year.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that there is a drastic arrest in fall of exports compared to April but recovery will be slow due to globally slowing economy.

“Revival still seems to be a very slow process as the global business sentiments are at its lowest, impacting the supply chain and bringing slump or recessionary conditions in the economies across the world,” the federation said.

Commenting on subsidies, Goyal said that the focus is on sustainable growth and not on giving “handouts” for export industry, which would not help exporters in the long run.

He further said that India has made up its mind that we are going to only accept good quality products. Even if a domestic quality product is a bit costlier than imported one, it is sensible to buy Indian item, he said, adding that going forward, people could have to pay a “terrible price” if they don’t buy quality Indian goods. India has already tightened its FDI norms for countries it shares land border with.Imports fell by 51.1 per cent in May resulting in a trade deficit of just $3.2 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Exports Piyush Goyal
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp