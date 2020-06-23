Government invites suggestions to defer implementation of BS TREM-IV emission norms for construction vehicles
MoRTH has issued a notification in this regard on the request of Ministry of Agriculture and construction equipment maker in the backdrop of situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday invited suggestions from stakeholders to defer implementation of BS TREM-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles in view of COVID-19.
The norms were scheduled to be implemented from October 1, 2020. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification in this regard on the request of Ministry of Agriculture and construction equipment maker in the backdrop of situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.
Suggestions invited for amending Motor Vehicle Rules to defer BS-IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors & harvestors: @MORTHIndia
