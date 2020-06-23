STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jio Platforms' bull-case valuation may reach USD 110 billion in few years: BofA Securities

It said that the connectivity business will be the driver for the next five years in gaining scale, following services.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A combination of factors, including a rise in realisation per user, good traction in broadband and enterprise offerings and its apps gaining scale, could drive Jio Platforms' "bull-case" valuation to USD 110 billion over coming years, BofA Securities said on Tuesday.

After Facebook's 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), nine PE firms bought 15 per cent stake in JPL valuing it at USD 66 billion. "In our JPL bull-case valuation, when we model FY22 cellular ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs 200 (current Rs 131), good traction in broadband/enterprise offerings and a few of Jio's apps gaining scale, we estimate a value of USD 110 billion, implying significant upside potential," BofA Securities said in its latest note.

It said that connectivity business (that is mobile, broadband, and enterprise) will be the driver for the next five years, and after which, it will be services (ad, app subsciption, internet of things). "Partnerships with Microsoft, FB should help JPL offer best tech offerings to users/SMEs. Debt concern is behind us with RIL raising USD 21 billion in less than 2 months (higher than the entire tech start-up industry raised in 2019)," it said.

Outlining a "bull-case" scenario, the report said it expects Jio's ARPU to stabilise to Rs 250 (and not Rs 300) in the long run as it expects Jio to earn incremental revenues via ads and app subscriptions, among others.

Further, with cellular investments behind, Jio is focusing on broadband roll-out and targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) where it could offer bundled pack with Microsoft. "Given Jio's focus on making services affordable, we estimate subscription to Jio's apps -- mainly entertainment (content/music/games), ed-tech and health-tech to be Rs 55-65/month vs industry norm of Rs 100-150. This might lead to better uptake of paid subs and we estimate Jio apps to contribute to USD 9.5 billion value," it said.

Digital ads is also another revenue opportunity given its access eventually to 500 million mobiles, 20 million broadband users, it said adding, "We model a modest market share of 6 per cent by FY22."

Jio Platforms Reliance Jio Jio bull value Bull case valuation
