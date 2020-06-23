STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lift ban on exports of PPE kits to boost sales: Apparel exporters

Apparel exporters have expressed concern on the ban imposed on export of PPE kits, stating that the industry is losing business to countries like Pakistan, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apparel exporters have expressed concern on the ban imposed on export of PPE kits, stating that the industry is losing business to countries like Pakistan, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

According to Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Pakistan has received $100 million export orders last week which is likely to go up to $500 million. Bangladesh, too, has,  protected its global business from countries such as the US, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Kuwait. These countries have lifted ban on PPE kits orders, post which they have bagged huge orders. Domestic manufacturers, on the other hand,
have been losing despite its export advantages.

Taking note of the scenario, the AEPC has requested the Centre to lift the ban order at the earliest for the benefit of the industry. AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said that manufacturers in India are currently producing over 8 lakh PPE kits per day, which is much higher than the domestic requirement.

“The global market for PPEs is estimated to be more than $60 billion over the next five years and we have the capability to grab a lion’s share of it.  Due to the ban order, however, our manufacturers are not able to accept export orders and countries like Pakistan and Indonesia are being benefitted,” said Sakthivel.

Over 700 manufacturers in a span of four months have managed to reach from zero to 8 lakh PPE suits per day. “If the ban order is lifted, we can easily export to European Union and other countries and gain good business,” he said.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has created an ‘air bridge’ to get medical supplies, like 22.5 lakh PPEs exported from Vietnam. India is also part of this initiative and “we should not be losing out... India should consider the economic and political dividends that timely PPE exports will generate in the post-covid era,” APEC noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE kits
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp