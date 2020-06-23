Lift ban on exports of PPE kits to boost sales: Apparel exporters

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apparel exporters have expressed concern on the ban imposed on export of PPE kits, stating that the industry is losing business to countries like Pakistan, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

According to Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Pakistan has received $100 million export orders last week which is likely to go up to $500 million. Bangladesh, too, has, protected its global business from countries such as the US, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Kuwait. These countries have lifted ban on PPE kits orders, post which they have bagged huge orders. Domestic manufacturers, on the other hand,

have been losing despite its export advantages.

Taking note of the scenario, the AEPC has requested the Centre to lift the ban order at the earliest for the benefit of the industry. AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said that manufacturers in India are currently producing over 8 lakh PPE kits per day, which is much higher than the domestic requirement.

“The global market for PPEs is estimated to be more than $60 billion over the next five years and we have the capability to grab a lion’s share of it. Due to the ban order, however, our manufacturers are not able to accept export orders and countries like Pakistan and Indonesia are being benefitted,” said Sakthivel.

Over 700 manufacturers in a span of four months have managed to reach from zero to 8 lakh PPE suits per day. “If the ban order is lifted, we can easily export to European Union and other countries and gain good business,” he said.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has created an ‘air bridge’ to get medical supplies, like 22.5 lakh PPEs exported from Vietnam. India is also part of this initiative and “we should not be losing out... India should consider the economic and political dividends that timely PPE exports will generate in the post-covid era,” APEC noted.