STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB expects to complete technology integration of Oriental Bank, United Bank of India by September

The merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank became effective from April 1.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the merger process over, state-owned PNB is looking to complete the technology integration of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself by the end of the current fiscal, the head of the country's second largest lender said.

The merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank became effective from April 1. "The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process of integration by a couple of months. We had planned for May. Technology integration has many dimensions, for example integration of ATM switches. We hope to complete that process by September," PNB MD SS Mallikarjuna Rao told PTI in an interview.

He said that the integration of the core banking solution platform would take slightly longer time as the merged entity had an older version of this platform. "We will complete Finacle (CBS) integration and...all surrounding technologies latest by March 2021...one bank will be migrated by December and shifting of second will be over before March," he said.

With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore. Total domestic business of PNB at the end of March 2020 stood Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

However balance-sheet wise, Rao said that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India booked losses in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The losses were mainly due to provision against bad loans, he said, without giving numbers as they have not been made public.

On the outlook for the current fiscal, Rao said PNB will earn moderate profit in the current fiscal, aided by treasury income and core banking activities. For the fourth quarter ended March, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore.

However, after a gap of two years, the Nirav Modi fraud hit bank posted profit of Rs 363.34 crore in 2019-20. He also said that the bank has scaled down its loan growth target to 6 per cent for the current fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, he said, the bank has a treasury advantage due to reduction in interest rates resulting in Rs 1,000 crore gain in the first quarter of 2020-21. "We are confident that quarter-on-quarter, we can book moderate profits. We do not like to have higher profit because we want to strengthen the balance-sheet during 2020-21. We are very confident that we will be creating a better base for the bank not only for booking moderate profit in 2020-21 but also creating a robust situation for 2021-22," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab National Bank SS Mallikarjuna Rao United Bank of India Oriental Bank of Commerce Oriental Bank UBI
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp