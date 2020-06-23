STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,300

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 424.21 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday following positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After touching a high of 35,116.22 in early trade, the 30-share index was trading 145.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, up at 35,057.06. Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 46.15 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 10,357.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India, Titan and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, TCS, Asian Paints, M&M and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 179.59 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 34,911.32, while the broader Nifty rose 66.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 10,311.20.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 424.21 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, positive sentiment in global stocks and unabated foreign fund inflows supported the domestic equity market.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in early deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.30 per cent to USD 42.95 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp